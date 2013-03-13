UPDATE 1-UBS CEO says no plans to sell US wealth management arm

* UBS bought Paine Webber in 2000
* McCann driven profit turnaround at unit since 2009
* Q4 pretax unit profit rose 36 pct to $216 million
ZURICH, March 13 UBS has no plans to
sell its U.S.-based wealth management arm, the former Paine
Webber brokerage, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on
Wednesday.
"It has always been my view that it would be a terrible
strategic mistake for UBS not to have a significant presence in
what is arguably the most important financial centre and wealth
management market globally," Ermotti told a gathering of
business people.
There has periodically been speculation that UBS might sell
the U.S. wealth management business as its broker-based model is
different from UBS's larger private bank.
The U.S. arm was losing money and shedding brokers before
Robert McCann joined as chief executive in 2009 from Merrill
Lynch. In the fourth quarter of 2012, its pretax profit
increased 36 percent from a year ago to $216 million.
Average revenue generated by the U.S. business's
approximately 7,000 advisers topped $1 million in the quarter, a
record for the U.S. unit, compared with $686,000 in the quarter
before McCann arrived.