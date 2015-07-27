UBS Wealth Management Americas profit falls on litigation costs

| NEW YORK, July 27
NEW YORK, July 27 UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas business on Monday said its second-quarter
adjusted profits fell as higher litigation and regulatory costs
put pressure on the Swiss bank's brokerage division.
UBS Wealth Management Americas, which includes what was
formerly known as PaineWebber Group, said adjusted pre-tax
profit fell to $231 million in the quarter ended June 30, from
$293 million in the first quarter of this year.
The results were hurt by a $71 million increase in money set
aside for litigation and regulatory matters, and a $21 million
increase in legal fees.
Net interest income rose 9 percent to $568 million on higher
lending and deposits, and recurring net fee income inched up 3
percent to $976 million on growth in managed account fees.
Clients also withdrew $3.9 billion to pay for taxes during
the second quarter, roughly $700 million more than the $3.2
billion in net new money clients put into wealth management
accounts.
Other banks reported similarly high outflows due to April's
tax season. However most still reported an increase in net new
money.
Bank of America earlier this month said its wealth
management business at Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust generated a
second-quarter pre-tax margin of 24 percent on net income that
fell 5 percent from a year earlier to $690 million. Net new
assets collected by the bank's almost 18,000 retail brokers and
bankers rose 2.1 percent to $14.6 billion.
Morgan Stanley said last week its wealth management
unit recorded a second-quarter pre-tax profit margin of 23
percent on net income that rose 20 percent from a year
earlier to $561 million. Its 15,771 brokers collected $13.9
billion of fee-based assets, up 11 percent from a year earlier.
UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti told
analysts on a conference call on Monday that the unit was
"critical" to the business's operations and growth in the
world's largest market, and that there are no plans to sell it.
"This strong business, with its strategic and financial
importance, looks attractive to our competitors, but it's worth
even more to UBS and its shareholders, and that's why it's not
for sale," said Ermotti.
Switzerland's biggest bank published earnings for the three
months a day ahead of schedule to counter what it said was
"incorrect and misleading information" published on Sunday by
the Swiss weekly paper Sonntagszeitung.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; additional reporting by Jed
Horowitz in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)