U.S. says it dismisses summons case after UBS produces documents

WASHINGTON, June 22 The United States has
dismissed a summons enforcement action against UBS AG
after the bank complied with an Internal Revenue Service summons
for bank records held in its Singapore office, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Wednesday.
The IRS served an administrative summons on UBS for records
pertaining to accounts held by Ching-Ye "Henry" Hsiaw in order
to determine Hsiaw's federal income tax liabilities, the
department said. UBS had refused to produce the records, and the
United States filed a petition to enforce the summons, it said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)