UBS names new head of Utilities for EMEA

By Anjuli Davies and Sophie Sassard
LONDON Jan 10 Swiss bank UBS has
appointed former Nomura banker Jean-Philippe Favre as head of
utilities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the
bank said in a memo sent to staff on Friday and seen by Reuters.
Favre, who was previously head of natural resources and
power for EMEA at Nomura, where he spent the last four
years, will begin his new role at UBS on January 13th.
UBS said in the memo that the appointment reflects the
bank's desire to grow market share in the region. The bank later
confirmed the contents of the memo to Reuters.
Favre, who has more than 13 years experience in the
industry, previously worked at Lehman Brothers and Morgan
Stanley. He will report to Hartop and Stephen Paine,
global head of power, utilities and infrastructure.
At Nomura, he worked on transactions including French
utility GDF Suez's acquisition of Britain's International Power.
Utilities in Europe have been hit by a recession-driven
slump in energy demand but divestment programmes at major
companies could produce a number of deal opportunities even
though M&A has been muted in the sector for the past few years.
Announced M&A in the utilities sector in the EMEA region was
down 24 percent in 2013 compared with the year earlier, with 559
deals worth $42 billion, Thomson Reuters data calculates. This
compares with $157 billion worth of deals struck in 2007 at the
height of the boom years.
Activity in the sector last year included the sale of
Finnish Utility Fortum's power grid in Finland for 2.55 billion
euros ($3.46 billion) to a consortium led by First State and
Borealis and an aborted 5.3 billion pounds ($8.73
billion)takeover attempt for British water company Severn Trent
by a Borealis-led consortium.
UBS ranked sixth in EMEA across all sectors in 2013 in M&A,
up from 13th place in 2012, advising on 98 deals worth $203
billion, Thomson Reuters data estimates.