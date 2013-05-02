UBS taps Deutsche Bank financial services banker

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
NEW YORK May 2 UBS has tapped a former Deutsche Bank investment banker to join its financial institutions group in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters that was sent to UBS employees on Wednesday.
Jim Voorheis, a 23-year investment banking veteran who was most recently a managing director at Deutsche Bank, will start his new position heading up specialty finance investment banking in July, according to the memo from Steve Cummings, head of corporate client solutions in the Americas for UBS and Greg Kennedy, head of UBS's financial institutions group in the Americas.
Halle Bennett, who previously oversaw specialty finance, left UBS in April.
Before working at Deutsche, Voorheis was a managing director at Citigroup, according to the memo.
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)