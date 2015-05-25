UBS seeks to offload Australian wealth unit to management-source

ZURICH May 25 UBS is seeking to
offload its private bank in Australia to the unit's management
following a review of underperforming businesses at the Swiss
bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
on Monday.
The withdrawal is in contrast with the Swiss bank's
expansionary plans in the broader Asia-Pacific region, which
include growing wealth assets at 15 percent annually as it
builds its presence in China.
Mike Chisholm, until Monday the head of UBS wealth
management in Australia, is leading the buyout attempt, dubbed
Crestone, which the source said the Swiss bank would view as "a
good outcome" for clients if successful.
The withdrawal is not expected to affect UBS's existing
investment banking and asset management activities in Australia,
the person said.
The news was first reported by The Australian Financial
Review on its website on Monday.
It is unclear how much in assets the UBS unit manages, or if
it is profitable. The head of UBS' overall private bank, the
largest in the world, last month alluded to his dissatisfaction
with the unit's performance, which has been burdened by tougher
regulatory requirements.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and
Susan Thomas)