UPDATE 1-UBS Australia wealth arm's former head says making buyout bid for unit

ZURICH/SYDNEY May 26 UBS is seeking
to offload its private bank in Australia to the unit's
management, its former Australian wealth management boss said,
after what is believed to be a review of underperforming
businesses at the Swiss bank.
The planned withdrawal is in contrast to the Swiss bank's
expansionary plans in the broader Asia-Pacific region, which
include growing wealth assets at 15 percent annually as it
builds its presence in China.
Mike Chisholm, until Monday the head of UBS wealth
management in Australia, confirmed in a statement that he is
leading the buyout attempt under a new company called Crestone.
"Importantly, almost the entire group of client advisers and
the senior management group have indicated their intention to
join Crestone," the statement said.
UBS in Australia declined to comment.
Crestone plans to sell a comprehensive suite of products,
and is in advanced discussions with Australian banks to complete
the bank product offering. Crestone plans to use UBS's equities
research and capital markets dealflow, the statement added.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
that the Basel and Zurich-based parent company would view
Chisholm's efforts as "a good outcome" for clients if
successful.
A potential withdrawal is not expected to affect UBS's
existing investment banking and asset management activities in
Australia, the person said.
It is unclear how much in assets UBS's Australia unit
manages, or if it is profitable. The head of UBS' overall
private bank, the largest in the world, last month alluded to
his dissatisfaction with the unit's performance, which has been
burdened by tougher regulatory requirements.
