UPDATE 1-UBS Australia wealth arm's former head says making buyout bid for unit

ZURICH/SYDNEY May 26 UBS is seeking to offload its private bank in Australia to the unit's management, its former Australian wealth management boss said, after what is believed to be a review of underperforming businesses at the Swiss bank.

The planned withdrawal is in contrast to the Swiss bank's expansionary plans in the broader Asia-Pacific region, which include growing wealth assets at 15 percent annually as it builds its presence in China.

Mike Chisholm, until Monday the head of UBS wealth management in Australia, confirmed in a statement that he is leading the buyout attempt under a new company called Crestone.

"Importantly, almost the entire group of client advisers and the senior management group have indicated their intention to join Crestone," the statement said.

UBS in Australia declined to comment.

Crestone plans to sell a comprehensive suite of products, and is in advanced discussions with Australian banks to complete the bank product offering. Crestone plans to use UBS's equities research and capital markets dealflow, the statement added.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the Basel and Zurich-based parent company would view Chisholm's efforts as "a good outcome" for clients if successful.

A potential withdrawal is not expected to affect UBS's existing investment banking and asset management activities in Australia, the person said.

It is unclear how much in assets UBS's Australia unit manages, or if it is profitable. The head of UBS' overall private bank, the largest in the world, last month alluded to his dissatisfaction with the unit's performance, which has been burdened by tougher regulatory requirements. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Byron Kaye; Editing by Carmel Crimmins, Susan Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)