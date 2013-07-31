ON THE MOVE-UBS lands adviser from Morgan Stanley's Graystone

| July 31
July 31 UBS Wealth Management Americas said
Wednesday that it has landed a veteran adviser who managed $250
million in client assets at the Graystone Consulting business of
Morgan Stanley.
Elaina Spilove had annual revenue production of $1.2 million
at Graystone, a Morgan Stanley division that provides
investment counseling to institutions. She was on a team that
oversees $2.5 billion in assets.
On Wednesday she joined the UBS Institutional
Consulting Group with the title of senior institutional
consultant.
She is based in Princeton, New Jersey, joining a team that
includes industry veterans L. Marc Shegoski and David Sears. She
will report to John Geoghan, a complex director based in Red
Bank, New Jersey.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed Spilove's departure,
but said the company records her assets under management as $224
million. The spokeswoman added that the rest of Spilove's
partners from Graystone aren't leaving the firm, and they "will
retain most of the assets that her new firm is attributing to
her."
Spilove responded that she'll be a formidable competitor at
UBS.
"I don't see any reason why my existing relationships
wouldn't come," she said. "We have depth and capacity, and we
certainly have experience."
Spilove, who has spent 30 years in the financial services
industry, has been named to Barron's list of the industry's top
100 financial advisers for five consecutive years. She was with
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and its predecessor firm, Smith
Barney, since 1991, according to regulatory filings, and prior
to that she worked at Prudential Securities Inc.
Spilove's clients include public funds, endowments,
foundations, trade associations, pensions, profit-sharing plans
and private clients.
She said she was attracted to the platform at UBS, which she
said has the depth and capacity to service the institutional
marketplace.