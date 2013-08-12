ON THE MOVE-UBS hires Morgan Stanley institutional adviser

Aug 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas has hired
a Milwaukee-based adviser from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management,
where he and his team oversaw $600 million in client assets.
Bruce Lanser, who joined UBS on August 6 and has the title
of institutional consultant, had $1.1 million in annual revenue
production at Morgan Stanley, according to UBS.
A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley confirmed that
Lanser left the company but declined to comment further.
Lanser joined UBS AG with his wife and advising
partner, Bernadette Lanser, and will report to branch manager
Mike Kelly, based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and complex director
Steve Meadows, based in Northbrook, Illinois.
Lanser is a 30-year veteran of the wealth management
industry. He had been at Morgan Stanley and its predecessor firm
since 1993, according to regulatory filings. Prior to that he
worked at Lehman Brothers Inc. and Merrill Lynch.
He specializes in consulting institutional clients on their
defined-contribution retirement plans.
UBS had 7,099 advisers in its U.S. brokerage force as of the
end of June, an increase of 34 advisers from the end of March
and up by 78 from a year earlier.