Technology replaces schmoozing: the future of private banking

By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, May 28 No longer is schmoozing over long
lunches and fine wines enough; Swiss private bankers are turning
to video games and virtual reality to attract a new generation
of sceptical clients and see off digital rivals.
Technology is likely to appeal to multi-tasking millionaires
with little time to spare. However, wealth managers must also
win the trust of younger investors who have experienced two
downturns during their formative years plus a furore over Swiss
banks' involvement in tax evasion.
In a fifth floor office just off Zurich's main shopping
street, researchers at UBS are testing dozens of
technologies to see what could make the world's biggest wealth
manager more appealing as fortunes pass to the next generation.
"How do you get under the skin of clients today, because
they often work on their mobiles and they manage their wealth in
their spare time," said Dave Bruno, head of UBS's innovation
lab. "It might be in the bathroom, it might be waiting for a
flight."
Bruno and his team are designing video games, including a
prototype puzzle for iPads and smartphones, and looking at
virtual reality simulations to help people visualise what are
often complex investment portfolios.
They are also working on technologies that allow clients to
log into their accounts using their voice patterns and facial
features, doing away with the time consuming and frustrating
need to answer security questions.
UBS has opened a second research lab in London and plans
another for Singapore later this year. It is also exchanging
ideas with financial technology start-ups as well as Google
and Amazon.
FACEBOOK, NOT FERRARI
UBS Chief Operating Officer for wealth management Dirk Klee
said clients need investment advice and performance. "It's not
just being a 'concierge service'," he said.
Many millionaire and billionaire customers, whose ages
average more than 65, still welcome the concierge service - such
as sorting out the paperwork on their new Ferrari.
But in the next few years private banks must deal
increasingly with clients who are perhaps 30 years younger as
what is often family wealth passes down to the next generation.
These people grew up with the tech bubble bursting around the
turn of the century, followed by the 2008 financial crisis.
This is shaking things up at Switzerland's private banks,
which are already reeling from a U.S.-led campaign against tax
cheats. This has effectively ended the industry's secrecy rules
and encouraged publicity-shy customers to withdraw hundreds of
billions of francs from Swiss accounts.
Meetings are increasingly held over video links instead of
in banks' wood-panelled rooms overlooking Lake Geneva, while
clients will look to social networks for investment advice and
to compare portfolio performance.
Some of the technology being investigated is less familiar
than simple video conferencing. It includes Facebook-owned
virtual reality goggles Oculus Rift, which can present
clients' portfolios as a city.
"Which pieces of your city are missing? You don't have a
water system in place, which might be your investments into a
certain area in the alternates market," UBS's Bruno said.
"Your skyscrapers are too tall, you're invested too high
here. There are ways to use the new technology to do things in
finance that are quite cool and interesting for our business
model."
DIGITAL RIVALS
Cool technology notwithstanding, banks still need to get the
basics right, according to Felix Wenger, a director at the
Zurich office of the McKinsey consulting firm.
"The industry is still in the process of making sure things
run smoothly and don't break down," said Wenger, who compared
the technology wave in private banking today with the motor
industry in the 1950s when it needed to ensure cars ran safely
and reliably.
New digital wealth managers, such as British-based Nutmeg
and U.S.-based Wealthfront, are keen to play up the trust issue.
"Almost universally, every study is showing that investors under
35 have grave mistrust of existing banks and brokerages, and are
seeking a solution from the technology industry," Wealthfront
Chief Executive Adam Nash said.
Sometimes called "robo advisers", these online services ask
customers questions about who they are and what they are saving
for, just like conventional advisers, but then they use an
algorithm to devise an investment strategy.
Wealthfront, which was launched in 2011, has over $2.4
billion in client assets but it is dwarfed by established
private banks where managed assets can top $1 trillion.
While the robo advisers can target people with a minimum to
invest of $5,000, many wealthier individuals still want a
tailor-made service with a well-established name.
"Trust is the fundamental problem for online players,"
McKinsey's Wenger said. "You don't wire $1 million to
'onlinewealthmanager.com', but you would to a well-known banking
brand."
Ultimately, Klee believes banks which offer added value to
clients will survive, just as Internet pages full of medical
advice did not make doctors redundant.
"That's what's happening in banking. You need a highly
qualified adviser who navigates you through all the data that is
available," he said.
