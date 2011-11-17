UBS's U.S. brokers to boost loans, bank referrals

* UBS U.S. brokerage focuses on loans, cross-sales

* Bank-broker referrals can boost margins, returns

* McCann says 20 pct pretax margins need healthier mkts

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Nov 17 UBS Wealth Management Americas, which in the past two years began retaining advisers and attracting clients, is now focused on helping brokers sell more mortgages and make introductions to colleagues in the UBS investment bank.

The U.S. brokerage unit, under Chief Executive Robert McCann, has revived a business that had been bleeding assets and losing droves of brokers to rivals. The next challenge, McCann told investors, was to further boost productivity by moving beyond stocks and bonds to offering credit and offering a fuller range of financial advice.

"Our potential to grow and deepen client relationships is significant," McCann said during a presentation at UBS's annual investor day. "Our strategy can increase our invested asset base and our profitability."

UBS's UBSN.VX roughly 7,000 advisers during the third quarter surpasses rivals Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) in terms of assets and revenue per adviser. Yet the Swiss bank can do more in the United States in terms of selling mortgages to wealthy clients, he said, offering banking accounts and helping investors borrow more against their portfolio holdings.

This year UBS brokers originated $2.2 billion of loans so far in 2011, more than in the previous two years combined. That business can be expanded, he said, in part with client deposits held in a UBS bank unit in Utah, and by increasing the number of UBS advisers arranging loans from 16 percent.

McCann said at some rival firms, 50 to 60 percent of advisers arrange mortgages. Brokerage customers who also have loans are more likely to stay with the firm, he said.

Securities-based lending is another push: UBS has $18.8 billion in these loans, mostly to high net worth individuals, and yet it is a nascent business, he said. Only 4 percent of eligible brokerage assets have loans written against them.

McCann also says UBS advisers will be trained and encouraged to go beyond trading to managing investments and offering wealth management advice.

UBS as a whole is also counting on the U.S. brokerage to work more closely with its investment banking arm. Some 16 percent of the firm's financial advisers referred clients to the investment bank so far this year, and McCann wants that number to rise.

"We're just beginning to tap that potential," he said. "We want to deliver all of UBS to our clients."

McCann noted these and other changes can help make UBS Wealth Management a more profitable business, generating pretax margins of 15 percent. That number could climb to 20 percent, but only if financial markets rebound from current levels. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Matthew Lewis)