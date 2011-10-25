UPDATE 1-Bundesbank allows Weber to advise UBS from Feb 2012

* Bundesbank says Weber may advise UBS on personnel matters

* Former Bundesbank President Weber needed approval (Adds more detail)

FRANKFURT Oct 25 The Bundesbank, the German central bank, said it would allow its former president and chairman designate of UBS , Axel Weber, to act as an adviser to the Swiss bank from February 2012.

The approval is limited to advising UBS on the search for new top management, the Bundesbank said on Tuesday, after the bank's Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel quit following a rogue trading scandal last month.

"The board of Bundesbank has agreed to ... a mandate as advisor ... in connection with ... decisions about personnel," the Bundesbank said in an e-mailed statement.

Weber needed approval because according to Bundesbank rules he would have to wait a year after his resignation in May as president of Bundesbank before advising UBS.

UBS is currently led by interim CEO Sergio Ermotti, who said on Tuesday he was finalising plans to restructure the troubled UBS investment bank ahead of an investor day on Nov. 17, but the broad strategy was already clear.

Two people with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters in September that Weber, who needs permission from the Bundesbank according to rules for former board members, had asked the German central bank if he could join UBS earlier than planned.

Weber will not become chairman of UBS until 2013, thanks to central bank rules that impose a 'cooling off period' on former officials. His request was made informally, the sources said.

Weber has been involved in top level strategic decision-making at the Swiss banking giant ever since it was hit by the unauthorized trading losses, one of the sources told Reuters in September.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Peter Dinkloh and Ed Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)