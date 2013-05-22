REFILE-Ex-strategist can sue UBS as whistleblower -U.S. judge

By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 21 UBS AG lost a bid
Tuesday to dismiss a whistle-blower lawsuit by a former
commercial mortgage-backed securities strategist who said he was
fired for refusing to publish misleading research reports.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan found that
Trevor Murray, who was fired in February 2012, could move
forward with his case. Murray alleges that after he complained
to superiors, the Swiss bank retaliated against him in violation
of the Dodd-Frank Act.
The ruling was one of a handful to date to address the scope
of the whistleblower provisions of Dodd-Frank, the 2010 law
enacted in response to the U.S. financial crisis.
UBS argued the Dodd-Frank whistleblower provisions did not
apply to Murray as he only complained to people at UBS and not
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
But Furman cited rules adopted by the SEC in 2011
interpreting the Dodd-Frank law as extending the law's
anti-retaliation provisions to protect individuals whose
disclosures were made under the earlier Sarbanes-Oxley Act,
regardless of if the person complained to the SEC itself.
"Applying this analysis here, the Court concludes that
deference to the SEC's rule is warranted," Furman said.
Robert Stulberg, a lawyer for Murray at Broach & Stulberg,
said the ruling marked the fifth time a U.S. court had extended
Dodd-Frank's whistleblower provisions to cover employees who
only complain internally.
"The decision is a definitive rebuke to repeated and
concerted efforts to dismantle broad protections for
whistle-blowers that Congress provided in Dodd-Frank," Stulberg
said.
Representatives for UBS did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Murray was a senior commercial mortgage-backed securities
strategist from May 2011 to February 2012.
In a lawsuit filed in August, he alleged that UBS engaged in
a "concerted, extended effort" to influence him to bias his
research to support the bank's commercial mortgage-backed
securities trading and loan activities.
Murray said he complained to superiors. But he was fired
last year, despite recently receiving "another spotless review"
for his performance.
The lawsuit seeks to have Murray reinstated into his
position and an award for backpay and the costs of the
litigation.
The case is Murray v. UBS Securities, LLC, et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-05914.