版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二 13:53 BJT

BRIEF-UBS says 96.64 pct of shares tendered into share exchange

Dec 16 UBS AG

* UBS says 96.64 percent of shares tendered into share exchange offer for new holding company Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Copley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐