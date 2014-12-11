版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 13:48 BJT

BRIEF-UBS says 96.44 pct of shares tendered into share exchange offer

Dec 11 UBS Group AG

* UBS says 96.44 percent of shares tendered into share exchange offer for new holding company. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
