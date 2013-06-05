ON THE MOVE-UBS Wealth adds adviser with $475 mln assets

June 5 UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas said on Wednesday it hired a veteran adviser
from Louisville, Kentucky-based brokerage Hilliard Lyons who
managed $475 million in client assets at the firm.
Adviser Stephen Fish, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, moved to
UBS on Thursday. Fish, who has worked in the advising industry
for more than two decades, had annual revenue production of $3.4
million last year. He was named to Barron's 2013 list of top
advisers and ranked 14th in Ohio.
Hilliard Lyons declined to comment on Fish's departure.
UBS Wealth Management Americas is the U.S. brokerage owned
by the Swiss bank UBS AG. The firm is the fourth-largest
brokerage in the United States, following Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo
Advisors.
Reuters tracks the moves of individual advisers or teams
that manage around $100 million or more in client assets, which
typically translates to around $1 million or more in annual
revenue production.