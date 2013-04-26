ON THE MOVE-UBS Wealth lands veteran team from Morgan Stanley

April 26 UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas has expanded its adviser force in New York with a veteran team from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Advisers Gregory Couch, William Couch and Eric DeLagarza, who managed $430 million in combined client assets, joined UBS on Thursday from Morgan Stanley. They had a combined annual revenue production of $2.1 million.

All three advisers had been with Citigroup's Smith Barney before joining Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in 2009 after Smith Barney merged with Morgan Stanley's wealth unit to create the largest U.S. brokerage.

Morgan Stanley confirmed the departures but declined to comment further.

The advisers, together known as The Couch Group, opened a new office for UBS in Watertown, New York, where they are based.

UBS Wealth Management Americas, owned by the Swiss-bank UBS AG, is the fourth-largest U.S. brokerage, following Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo Advisors. The four firms often vie for the same pool of top advisers.