ON THE MOVE-UBS hires insurance product manager from Morgan Stanley

June 25 Swiss bank UBS AG's
U.S. brokerage said on Tuesday it hired the former head of
insurance product management at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
to run the firm's overall insurance platform in the Americas.
Patricia Landau, who has worked in the industry for 25
years, joined UBS as executive director and insurance product
manager. In her new role, she will partner with Clark Smith,
head of wealth management insurance sales at UBS.
Landau was most recently executive director of insurance
within Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's investment products
division, where she was responsible for all aspects of their
insurance practice.
Landau had previously been with Citigroup's Smith
Barney, where she was in charge of the firm's stock option plan
businesses. She joined Morgan Stanley Wealth Management after
the merger of Citi's Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley's wealth
business in 2009.
Morgan Stanley confirmed Landau's departure, but
declined to comment further.
UBS Wealth Management Americas, formed out of the old
PaineWebber brokerage, is the fourth-largest brokerage in the
United States, following Morgan Stanley's wealth management
unit, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Wells
Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo Advisors. UBS has roughly 7,000
advisers across the country.