UBS Americas wealth unit reports 4th-qtr profit

* Pretax profit $125 mln vs year-ago loss $33 mln

* Adds 54 advisers in Q4, raising total to 6,967

* Revenue per adviser was the highest in industry

Feb 7 UBS Wealth Management Americas reported a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, reversing a year-ago loss, helped by the recruitment of experienced advisers who brought new assets to the firm.

The North American brokerage unit of Swiss banking giant UBS AG posted a pretax profit of $125 million, compared with a loss of $33 million a year earlier, when it boosted its legal reserves in anticipation of judgments related to losses during the financial crisis of 2008.

Compared to the third quarter, pre-tax profit fell by $40 million, or 24.2 percent, due in part to lower transaction-based revenue as clients pulled back from stocks.

Revenue was up 2.8 percent from a year earlier at $1.46 billion, helped by an increase in new assets.

UBS Americas added $2.1 billion in net new money in the quarter, driven by financial advisers poached from other firms. It said net new money from advisers who had been with the firm for more than a year was negligible.

The ranks of financial advisers at the smallest of the four major U.S. brokerages increased by 54 during the quarter, for a total of 6,967.

For the second quarter in a row, revenue per financial adviser was the highest in the industry, at $842,000 in the fourth quarter. That compares with $819,000 per broker at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.

Brokers at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney generated $755,000 per broker in 2011.

Turnover among advisers at UBS Americas in 2011 was 3.4 percent, and 2.9 percent for those with more than $1 million in annual revenue. That was down from the high teens coming out of the financial crisis, when the parent banking firm was battling hedge fund losses and charges of encouraging U.S. tax evasion.

UBS Americas said on Monday it had hired more than six advisers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Alliance Bernstein, who collectively manage more than $1 billion in assets and generated $7 million in revenue in the past year.

UBS, the biggest Swiss bank, reported declining profits for its overall business and forecast further weakness in investment banking amid the euro zone debt crisis and worries about the global economy.