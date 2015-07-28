UCB's lupus trial fails in final clinical tests

BRUSSELS, July 28 Belgian pharmaceutical group
UCB said that its phase III trial for lupus treatment
epratuzumab failed to produce statistically significant results
in both dosages tested.
UCB had licensed epratuzumab from U.S. biotech firm
Immunomedics for clinical development and
commercialization in all autoimmune disorders.
While UBC did not specify what it would do with the
epratuzumab programme, it said that it had other lupus
treatments under development.
Lupus is an autoimmune disease, affecting 5 million people
worldwide, in which the body's immune system attacks healthy
organs.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Louise Heavens)