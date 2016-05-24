UPDATE 1-UCB faces U.S. patent challenge for epilepsy drug

* Vimpat 2015 sales 679 mln euros, 75 pct in U.S.
* U.S. court verdict on Vimpat likely in June
BRUSSELS May 24 The U.S. Patent and Trademark
Office (PTO) is to review UCB's patent for its epilepsy
drug Vimpat, the latest round in a legal battle between the
Belgian pharmaceutical company and generic rivals.
U.S. pharmaceuticals group Argentum Pharmaceuticals, which
challenged UCB's patent, said in a statement late on Monday that
the PTO had granted approval for a review of the sole remaining
U.S. patent of UCB's Vimpat drug, due to expire in March 2022.
The PTO had concluded that Argentum had established a
"reasonable likelihood that it would prevail" in showing that
certain claims made by UCB in the patent are "unpatentable",
Argentum said, adding a decision was likely within a year.
UCB shares fell more than 6 percent in Brussels on Tuesday
to a nine-month low.
This is just the latest in a legal battle over UCB's
epilepsy drug Vimpat, which had sales last year of 679 million
euros ($759 mln), of which about three quarters were in the
United States.
UCB filed a number of lawsuits in 2013 against generic drug
companies that were planning to make their own version of
Vimpat. The Delaware district court, which has grouped the
lawsuits, is expected to deliver its verdict in June.
UCB said it was aware of the latest development and that it
remained confident that its patent for Vimpat was valid and
would be upheld.
Argentum, a generic drug maker, said it works with
pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of prescription
drugs by challenging patents that they consider are not
innovative and artificially support high drug prices.
Its shares were down 6.1 percent at 63.79 euros at 0945 GMT,
one of the worst performers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading European stocks.
Jan De Kerpel, analyst at KBC Securities, said the market
had assumed the patent would hold and that this had served as a
wake-up call, even if it was not the start of legal action.
"They have not won anything but the PTO has accepted that it
will review it ... In my opinion the district court decision is
more important. It is higher up the hierarchy and it is
imminent, most likely in June," he said.
