July 23 Ucb Sa

* Positive topline phase 3 results for Brivaracetam in epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures

* Results showed that Brivaracetam reduced partial-onset seizure frequency and improved responder rates, both with statistical significance

* Plans to submit a new drug application to US FDA and a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in early 2015