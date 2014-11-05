Prelios, Fortress to buy UniCredit bad debt unit, run it as partners

MILAN Nov 5 Italy's Prelios and U.S. asset manager Fortress, which are expected to buy UniCredit's debt collector unit UCCMB, will sign a 10-year partnership to jointly manage UCCMB bad debt, Prelios said.

"UniCredit has entered in exclusive talks with Prelios and Fortress for the sale of UCCMB, which should be finalised in the near future," the Italian real estate company said on Wednesday, confirming what sources told Reuters last month.

"The contract under discussion envisages the creation of a 10-year partnership (between Prelios and Fortress) to manage bad debt (of UCCMB)."

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, put debt collector unit UCCMB up for sale at the beginning of the year, with the aim of strengthening its balance sheet and freeing up funds for new lending.

UCCMB manages more than 40 billion euros of non-performing loans, 20 percent of which belong to UniCredit. The rest are owned by other banks and several other entities.

Under the deal, Fortress-Prelios would buy UniCredit's 98 percent stake in UCCMB business operations, or "platform", and a bad loan portfolio worth 3.4 billion euros, the sources said last month.

After the sale, UCCMB will continue to manage small-ticket bad loans on UniCredit's books, while credit with large clients will be managed by the lender directly, sources have said.

"Should the talks lead to a positive conclusion, Prelios would record a significant increase in its business", the real estate company said.

It added it was scrapping talks with Fortress to integrate some of their divisions since the two groups were already working together on the UCCMB deal. (editing by Jane Baird)