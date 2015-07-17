UPDATE 1-CVS Health's photo service, UCLA Health get hacked

(Adds CVSphoto.com hacking, details)
July 17 University of California (UCLA) Health,
which runs four hospitals in the university's campuses, and drug
retailer CVS Health Corp's CVSphoto.com became the
latest victims of cyber attacks.
UCLA Health said on Friday that data on as many as 4.5
million individuals was at potentially at risk, although it
added it had not yet found evidence that individuals' personal
or medical information was actually accessed or acquired during
the breach.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and private computer
forensic experts are looking into the attack, UCLA Health said.
Meanwhile, CVSphoto.com, CVS's online photo service,
temporarily shut down access to online and related mobile photo
services after falling victim to a similar breach.
"Customer credit card information collected by the
independent vendor who manages and hosts CVSPhoto.com may have
been compromised," CVSphoto.com said on its website. (bit.ly/1fb7NGT)
It was not immediately clear if the two attacks were
related.
Anthem Inc, the No. 2 U.S. health insurer,
disclosed in February that it fell victim to a massive data
breach, prompting state and federal investigations. The Anthem
hack followed a breach at hospital operator Community Health
Systems last year, which compromised about 4.5 million
records.
