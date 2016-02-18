UPDATE 1-FBI says it raids United Development Funding office near Dallas

(Adds background)
AUSTIN/NEW YORK Feb 18 The Federal Bureau of
Investigation said it raided United Development Funding
at its offices outside of Dallas on Thursday without elaborating
on the nature of its move, sending the company's shares plunging
more than 50 percent.
United Development Funding is a mortgage REIT that lends
money to develop properties and charges interest on the loans.
"The FBI is lawfully present, conducting law enforcement
activity at United Development Funding in Grapevine, Texas," an
FBI spokeswoman said, adding she could not provide additional
details.
Company officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Local TV broadcaster NBC DFW showed people with FBI jackets
and a van with the FBI logo at the company's headquarters.
Earlier this month, Texas hedge fund manager J. Kyle Bass,
the founder of Dallas-based Hayman Capital Management, launched
a website that accuses the company of operating a "Ponzi-like
real estate scheme.
On his company-sponsored website - udfexposed.com - Bass
said that United Development has improperly transferred money
from one fund to others and recklessly loaned millions.
He says United Development has too much of its lending
concentrated with a few developers - especially Farmers
Branch-based communities builder Centurion American Development
Group.
Last year, Bass took a short position in United Development
Funding, according to a letter posted on udfexposed.com.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Jennifer
Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby and Sandra Maler)