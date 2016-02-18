FBI says it raids United Development Funding office near Dallas

Feb 18 The Federal Bureau of Investigation said
it raided United Development Funding at its offices
outside of Dallas on Thursday without elaborating on the nature
of its move.
United Development Funding is a mortgage REIT that lends
money to develop properties and charges interest on the loans.
The news sent company shares plunging by more than 50
percent.
"The FBI is lawfully present conducting law enforcement
activity at United Development Funding in Grapevine, Texas," an
FBI spokeswoman said, adding she could not provide additional
details.
Company officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Local TV broadcaster NBC DFW showed people with FBI jackets
and a van with the FBI logo at the company's headquarters.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Jennifer
Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)