UDG Healthcare to sell two units to McKesson for $466 mln

BRIEF-Bioptix enters agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
Sept 18 UDG Healthcare Plc said it would sell its drug distribution units in Ireland and Northern Ireland and a unit in its commercial services business to U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp for 407.5 million euros ($466 million).
The healthcare services provider said it would sell its United Drug supply chain and MASTA businesses to focus on its higher-growth, higher-margin international healthcare services businesses, and would use proceeds from the sale to reduce debt.
The British firm also said Chief Executive Liam FitzGerald would retire in March 2016 and named Chief Operating Officer Brendan McAtamney as new CEO. ($1 = 0.8739 euros) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, Jan 20 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.