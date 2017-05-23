UDG Healthcare raises full-year outlook, eyes further deals

May 23 UDG Healthcare Plc could spend up
to $600 million for acquisitions, its chief executive said,
after the company raised its full-year earnings estimate as a
recent acquisition helped prop up profit in the first half.
The healthcare services provider on Tuesday reported a 19
percent jump in pretax profit for the first six months ended
March 31, sending its shares up 6 percent to a record high of
812.50 pence.
"We've looked at acquisitions - small $20 million ones right
up to $200-$300 million - and in total, the consideration we
could use is $500-$600 million," Chief Executive Brendan
McAtamney told Reuters.
The Dublin-based company said strong performance at its
recent acquisition, STEM Marketing - a provider of commercial,
marketing and medical audits to pharmaceutical companies -
helped boost profit in the first half.
The company now expects a 15-18 percent increase in diluted
earnings per share, on a constant currency basis, for the year
ending September 2017.
The group had earlier forecast a 13-16 percent growth in
full-year EPS.
"With a much stronger-than-expected first half, tailwinds
across its U.S. businesses building ... we think even this
raised guidance looks quite conservative, and would expect
consensus forecasts to increase by at least 2 percent," Liberum
analyst Graham Doyle said.
CEO McAtamney said UDG would look to acquire U.S.-focused
businesses to strengthen its Sharp Packaging Services unit,
which is engaged in contract packaging and clinical trial
packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology
industries.
UDG, which traces its roots to a co-operative called the
United Drug Chemical Co in Ireland, is also keen on bolstering
its Ashfield operations in Japan through acquisitions, he said.
UDG's first-half profit stood at $52.9 million. Revenue for
the period rose 8 percent to $578.9 million.
(Reporting By Justin George Varghese and Arathy S Nair; Editing
by Tenzin Pema and Gopakumar Warrier)