UPDATE 2-KKR invests $114 mln in United Envirotech convertible bonds

* KKR bets on China's fast-growing waste-water treatment
industry
* KKR's conversion price at 29 pct premium to UEL's Friday
close
* KKR could hold 38.4 pct of UEL if bond fully converted
* UEL shares jump 15.7 pct, outpacing the broader market
(Adds analyst comments, background on past deals)
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Aug 1 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
has agreed to invest $113.8 million in convertible bonds of
Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm, United Envirotech
(UEL) , as the U.S. private equity fund seeks to tap
the mainland's fast-growing water treatment industry.
KKR's investment comes as global funds hunt for buyout
opportunities among so-called "China orphan" stocks, mainland
firms listed overseas whose stocks underperform due to
indifference among investors and which have been hammered by
recent accountancy and governance scandals. For a related
Dealtalk:
UEL's shares jumped as much as 15.7 percent on the news,
outpacing a 0.9 percent rise in the benchmark index .
The stock is still down about 10 percent for 2011.
If the bond is fully converted, KKR will be UEL's largest
shareholder with a 38.4 percent stake on a fully diluted basis.
The bond, which offers a 2.5 percent coupon, can be converted
into equity shares at S$0.45 each at the end of a five-year
tenure, representing a 29 percent premium to Friday's close.
"The China water sector's macro outlook is still positive,
with the government still focusing on environmental protection
as evident from the 12th five-year plan," said Selena Leong, an
investment analyst at DMG & Partners. "Thus, it is not a
surprise that KKR would want to invest in the sector," she
added.
UEL, with a market value of about $140 million, provides
engineering services using membrane technology to municipal and
industrial waste-water treatment projects in China. It also
operates a portfolio of waste-water treatment plants across
China.
UEL's customer base includes petrochemical giants like China
Petrochemical Corporation , China National Petroleum
Corp, China National Offshore Oil Corp and Sembcorp Industries
in Singapore.
China provides huge potential for growth in water-related
business because per capita water resources in China are less
than one-third of the world's average, according to the latest
World Bank statistics, the companies said in a joint statement.
"In addition to bringing in capital to support our growth,
KKR's global network, strong operational capabilities and
extensive local knowledge will add significant value to our
future development," Lin Yucheng, chairman and CEO of UEL, said
in the statement.
ORPHAN INVESTMENTS
KKR's investment in UEL is the latest in series of private
equity investments in China orphan stocks in the United States
and Singapore. KKR previously considered investing in
Singapore-listed Oceanus Ltd , banking sources said.
Blackstone Group has invested in China Animal
Healthcare through a convertible bond and the company
has held talks with investment banks about delisting from
Singapore to relist in Hong Kong.
Other deals in this trend include Primavera's privatisation
of U.S.-listed Chemspec Ltd , PAG Asia Capital's planned
buyout of Funtalk China Holdings Ltd , Bain Capital
Partners' bid to buy China Fire & Security Group Inc
for $265.5 million, and TPG Capital planned take over China
insurance firm CNInsure with its CEO.
Harbin Electric recently agreed to be taken private
by its CEO in a deal backed by Hong Kong-based hybrid fund Abax
Global Capital.
Morgan Stanley Asia Private Equity recently took a direct
bet against hedge fund short-sellers when it invested $50
million in Nasdaq-listed Yongye International , sending
the shares up.
Such buyouts, known in banking circles as "take China
privates," involve delisting companies from the United States or
Singapore and eventually relisting them in Hong Kong or China to
increase their market values.
These deals are pushing ahead even as a series of
accountancy and governance scandals that have tarnished the
reputation of China companies listed overseas in recent months
have hammered stock values.
Stirling Coleman Capital Ltd is the arranger for the UEL
transaction and Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd is the adviser for
KKR.
(Additinoal reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Denny Thomas,
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Matt Driskill)