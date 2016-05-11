UFC parent in talks to sell the business -ESPN

May 10 The owner of Ultimate Fighting
Championship (UFC), Zuffa LLC, is in advanced talks
to the sell the business, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing
sources.
The winning bid, should the deal consummate, is expected to
value the leading mixed martial arts promotion company between
$3.5 billion and $4 billion, ESPN.com said, citing multiple
sources with knowledge of the matter. (es.pn/1OfWFJw)
At least four bidders have submitted bids for the business,
including WME IMG Holdings Inc, China Media Capital, Blackstone
Group LP and Dalian Wanda Group, the report said.
The leader in the bid is said to be Chinese conglomerate
Dalian Wanda Group, the report added.
UFC is owned by brothers Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta of
Station Casinos, a Las Vegas-based hotel-casino chain, via
parent company Zuffa.
