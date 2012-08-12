Ugandan military helicopters reported missing over Kenya

BRIEF-Public Storage reports Q4 FFO per share $2.77
* Public storage reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
KAMPALA Aug 12 A number of Ugandan military helicopters went missing in Kenyan airspace on Sunday on their way to Somalia to reinforce African Union peacekeeping forces battling al-Shabaab rebels, the Ugandan military said.
The military told Reuters a team of helicopters had left a base in the Ugandan city of Entebbe but only one had landed in the Kenyan town of Wajir, where they were scheduled to refuel before flying on to Somalia.
* Public storage reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.