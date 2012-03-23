AU to launch 5,000-strong force for Kony hunt on Saturday

ENTEBBE, Uganda, March 23 The African Union will
launch a 5,000-strong military force on Saturday in Juba,
Southern Sudan, to hunt down fugitive warlord Joseph Kony, whose
global profile shot up recently thanks to a celebrity-backed
Internet campaign to bring him to justice.
The force, which Uganda said it would lead last week and the
AU authorised on Friday, brings together soldiers from South
Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African
Republic, as well as Uganda.
It will be based in the South Sudan city of Yambio, close to
the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the AU's
Special Envoy for the (Kony's) Lord's Resistance Army (LRA)
Francisco Madeira told reporters in Entebbe, after a meeting
which brought together AU, United Nations and Ugandan officials.
Madeira said the force would be deployed in jungle areas
where Kony and his fighters are known to be at work.
Asked how long the force would be operating, Madeira said:
"When we capture Kony or he hands himself in or we neutralise
him in some way, that will be the end. That's the timeframe."
A hundred U.S. military advisers deployed to Uganda were
already helping to capture Kony, but the task force needed more
international support, Uganda's defence minister said last week.
Kony, accused of terrorising northern Uganda for two
decades, is wanted by the International Criminal court for war
crimes. He is accused of abducting children to use as fighters
and sex slaves and is said to like hacking off limbs.
Violence has subsided since 2005 when the LRA was ejected
from Uganda and now Kony is believed to command only hundreds of
followers, scattered in jungle hideouts.
A video about Kony posted on YouTube by a California
film-maker has been viewed by tens of millions of people,
promoted on Twitter with the hashtag #Kony2012 and endorsed by
major Hollywood celebrities.