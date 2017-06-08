Uganda close to deal on new airport credit of up to $365 mln

| KAMPALA, June 8
KAMPALA, June 8 Uganda said on Thursday it hopes
to close a loan deal of up to 325 million euros ($365.92
million) this month with a UK government credit agency and
Standard Chartered Bank for an international airport to
service its oil industry.
Crude oil reserves were discovered in the east African
country's Albertine rift basin near the border with the
Democratic Republic of Congo more than 10 years ago.
A series of setbacks, however, including a lack of
infrastructure and wrangling over taxes and development strategy
for the fields, have repeatedly delayed the start of production.
Tony Kavuma, chief mechanical engineer at the Ministry of
Works and Transport, told Reuters that Uganda had already held
preliminary talks with UK Export Finance, the UK government's
export credit agency, and Standard Chartered Bank for a loan of
310-325 million euros.
He said the Ministry of Finance and the two financing
organisations were negotiating the final terms of the loan
agreement and signing was expected by the end of June.
"We want to have this airport operational by June 2019. It's
a very tight schedule...we need it (the airport) like
yesterday," Kavuma said.
The facility will be Uganda's second international airport
after Entebbe, which is located on the shores of Lake Victoria,
south of the Ugandan capital Kampala.
It will serve chiefly to transport equipment and goods for
the oil industry.
Last month Uganda and Tanzania signed a framework agreement
for a proposed $3.55 billion crude export pipeline, clearing the
way for a project crucial if Uganda is to meet its oil
production commencement target of 2020.
Uganda is also planning to construct a refinery near the oil
fields to help process domestically some of its crude reserves,
which are estimated at 6.5 billion barrels. Of that, 1.4 billion
to 1.7 billion barrels are considered recoverable.
Both the refinery and the airport are to be located in a 29
sq km (11 sq mile) area in the rift basin, near the oilfields.
Kavuma said the airport was deemed necessary after potential
investors in the refinery and other oil-related projects voiced
concern that Uganda's narrow and weak roads would complicate the
transportation of heavy loads and equipment.
The loans would be used to finance the first phase of the
airport and the government would borrow another 215-280 million
euros to finance a second phase, he said.
