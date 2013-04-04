Heritage Oil disputes Uganda tax case victory claim

UPDATE 1-Traders clear Europe's tanks by shipping more gasoline to U.S.
LONDON, April 4 Heritage Oil dismissed Ugandan claims of victory in a tax dispute between the country and the oil company as "inaccurate" and "a misleading representation of a detailed decision" made in a London arbitration hearing.
In a statement on Thursday, the UK-listed oil company, which is resisting paying hundreds of millions of dollars of tax claimed by Uganda on the sale of exploration acreage to another oil company, also said comments made earlier in the day by a Ugandan official were "breaches of the requirement of confidentiality imposed upon both parties to the proceedings."
Arbitration proceedings are continuing, it said.
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks staged a cautious fight back on Thursday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the first between the two world leaders.