Uganda selects six firms, consortia to bid for refinery project

KAMPALA Dec 16 Uganda has shortlisted six firms or consortia to bid to be the lead operator for a planned 60,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery, the Energy and Mineral Development Ministry said on Monday.

Among those selected to bid are a consortium led by Petrofac , one led by Marubeni Corp, another by Global Resources, China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau, SK Energy and one by Vitol.

"One of these firms/consortia will be selected during the first half of 2014 to lead the Uganda refinery project," the ministry said in a statement.