版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 20:48 BJT

UGI to buy Total's LPG distribution business in France

July 2 Energy utility UGI Corp said on Wednesday it would buy French oil major Total SA's LPG distribution business in France for about 400-450 million euros ($545-$613 million).

Total's French LPG business distributed over 265 million retail gallons in 2013, serving residential, commercial, industrial and autogas customers.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐