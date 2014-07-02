UGI to buy Total's LPG distribution business in France

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Energy utility UGI Corp said on Wednesday it would buy French oil major Total SA's LPG distribution business in France for about 400-450 million euros ($545-$613 million).
Total's French LPG business distributed over 265 million retail gallons in 2013, serving residential, commercial, industrial and autogas customers.
Other terms of the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: