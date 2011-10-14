UPDATE 1-UGI buys some of Shell's European businesses

* Says acquisition to add modestly to 2012 profit

* Says acquisition to expand its European LPG business to over 700 mln gallons (Follows alerts)

Oct 14 UGI Corp said it acquired some European businesses of oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) to expand its European Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) business to over 700 million gallons.

"The acquired businesses provide UGI with an attractive opportunity to expand our footprint in northern Europe to LPG markets that are in close proximity to our existing operations in France and Central Europe," the company said in a statement.

The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based company did not disclose the value of the deal but said it would modestly add to UGI's 2012 profit.

The acquired LPG businesses - located in United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden - delivered about 300 million gallons of LPG in 2010, UGI said.

Both companies could not be reached for comments.

UGI's shares closed at $26.83 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)