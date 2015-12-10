Iberdrola close to finalising UIL merger after U.S. approval

MADRID Dec 10 Connecticut's regulator agreed to
the conditions of Iberdrola's merger with U.S. utility
UIL Holdings late on Wednesday, permitting the Spanish
group to close the $3 billion deal this quarter.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) concluded
that the application submitted by UIL and Iberdrola meets
Connecticut's financial, managerial, technical and public
interest requirements, the state regulator said in a statement.
Federal regulators have already approved the takeover.
Iberdrola agreed in February to buy UIL to gain presence in
Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New York as part of an
expansion plan in the United States, which it hopes will offset
falling profits at home.
However, PURA rejected the deal in a preliminary decision
early in July, saying the benefits for the public were not
"tangible and sizable".
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)