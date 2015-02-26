Iberdrola USA to buy UIL Holdings

BRIEF-Elk Creek Partners reports 5.17 pct passive stake in Cerus as of May 4 - SEC filing
* Elk Creek Partners reports 5.17 percent passive stake in Cerus Corp as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2qhSndT) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Iberdrola USA will buy UIL Holdings Corp for about $3 billion to create a newly listed U.S. electric utility.
UIL shareholders will receive one share in the new company for each share they own plus $10.50 per share in cash, the companies said in a statement.
The proposed deal implies a total value of $52.75 per share, which includes the cash component, representing a 25 percent premium to UIL's closing price on Feb. 25.
UIL Chief Executive James Torgerson will become the new company's CEO. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it made three promotions in its commercial real estate business.
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer