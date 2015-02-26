版本:
BRIEF-Iberdrola says UIL buy to have positive impact on EPS, cash flow

Feb 26 Spanish Utility Iberdrola Sa

* Says acquisition of UIL Holdings Corp to have positive impact on earnings per share and cash flow

* Says acquisition of UIL Holdings Corp will not require capital increase and will have small impact on solvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
