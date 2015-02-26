版本:
BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola to leave dividend unchanged after UIL buy

Feb 26 Spain's Iberdrola

* Says dividend policy to remain unchanged after acquisition of UIL Holdings Corp

* Chief Financial Officer Jose Sainz Armada was speaking on conference call following announcement of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
