PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British Business-Sept 1

LONDON, Sept 1 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times:
VODAFONE TO ESCAPE TAX ON $130 BLN U.S. SALE
Vodafone Group is expected to pay only $5 billion in
tax on the $130 billion sale of its stake in American mobile
network Verizon this week.
Vodafone shareholders have told the Sunday Times they expect
to receive about 70 percent of the sale proceeds. The newspaper,
citing insiders, added that Verizon would help raise funds by
launching a $20 billion bond issue and borrowing $40 billion
from a club of five or six investment banks.
BANK WARNED LOW RATE PLAN RISKS DISASTER
An influential group of economists on Sunday attacked Bank
of England governor Mark Carney's forward guidance policy,
warning it was based on a "flawed model" and risked
"accelerating inflation or worsening boom-bust cycles".
The criticism by members of the shadow monetary policy
committee comes after Carney reiterated his pledge last week not
to consider a hike in interest rates until the unemployment rate
drops from its current rate of 7.8 percent to 7 percent. That
was unlikely for another three years, he said.
Many members of the shadow MPC believe the Bank should begin
nudging up rates now and that the forward guidance would delay
necessary rate rises.
EX-RIO CHIEF IN VEDANTA TALKS
Ex-Rio Tinto chief executive Tom Albanese
is in talks about a senior board role at Vedanta Resources
, including potentially taking over as CEO of the Indian
natural resources firm, the Sunday Times said without citing
sources.
TWITTER EYES $15BN FLOAT
Twitter has begun laying the ground for a stock market float
next year in which the tech firm could be valued at up to $15
billion, the Sunday Times said, citing senior bankers.
The float could come as early as the first quarter of 2014,
sources told the newspaper, adding that the firm is expected to
select several investment banks to handle the listing in the
coming weeks.
DUBAI IN LINE FOR BIG STAKE IN BBA JETS
Dubai could become the biggest shareholder in British
aircraft services firm BBA Aviation as part of a
possible 2 billion pound ($3 billion) tie-up between the company
and American firm StandardAero.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), which owns U.S.-based
engine repair and maintenance business StandardAero, could take
a stake of up to 25 percent in the enlarged business, the
British newspaper said.
PUB CHAIN OFF TO IRELAND
British pub chain JD Wetherspoon is preparing to
open its first pub in Ireland in the Dublin suburb of Blackrock,
the Sunday Times said, citing the firm.
CHINA CLEARS OUT BRITISH GOLD VAULTS
A record 797 tons of gold worth an estimated $37 billion was
sold out of British vaults to foreign buyers, mostly in China
and India, in the first six months of the year, according to
research from investment bank Macquarie.
IMPERIAL BUYS CHINESE INVENTOR OF E-CIGARETTE
Imperial Tobacco is paying $75 million for the
e-cigarette division of Chinese firm Dragonite, the
Sunday Times said, citing the firm.
The British newspaper said Imperial had confirmed the
acquisition but highlighted that the deal had yet to be approved
by Dragonite's shareholders.
WAGON WHEELS BOSSES MULL BID
Bosses at Burton's, the maker of Wagon Wheels and Jammie
Dodgers biscuits, are lining up a buyout of the firm after its
owners put it up for sale, the Sunday Times said without citing
sources.
Private equity firms have been eager to back their bid, the
newspaper said. Burton's, owned by U.S. private equity and hedge
fund firm Apollo Global Management, and Canadian bank, CIBC, is
expected to go for between 300-350 million pounds($541 million).
BERKELEY BUYS QVC OFFICES
Housebuilder Berkeley Group has bought the former
head office of the QVC shopping channel in Battersea, southwest
London, for 105 million pounds ($162.43 million), the Sunday
Times said without citing sources.
The Sunday Telegraph:
CO-OP BANK INVESTORS EXPRESS ANGER OVER RESCUE DEAL
Senior fund managers have warned the Co-op that
it risks full-scale investor rebellion unless it begins engaging
with its bondholders ahead of the launch of a controversial 1.5
billion pound ($2.32 billion) emergency recapitalisation of its
banking arm.
The Co-op has insisted that investors will have to wait
until the end of October to see the details of the so-called
"exchange offer", which would see bondholders take haircuts on
the value of their investments in order to raise cash for the
bank.
AIRLINES IN EMERGENCY SYRIA PLAN
Major carriers Emirates, Etihad and British
Airways are drawing up emergency plans including
re-routing planes ahead of a potential military attack on Syria.
All three airlines confirmed contingency plans would be in
place for such a situation, the British newspaper said. A number
of long-haul airlines fly through or close to Syrian air space
to service other major destinations and link to air traffic hubs
in Europe such as Heathrow.
GO-AHEAD FORCED TO PULL OUT OF DLR CONTEST
Bus and rail group Go-Ahead has been forced to
withdraw from a competition to run London's Docklands Light
Railway services after confirming it had parted ways with its
French joint venture partner Colas Rail.
The Sunday Express:
RBS BRANCHES COULD FORM BASIS FOR NEW CHALLENGER
The 315 branches to be sold by RBS could be used as
the basis for a new national challenger bank as at least one
potential buyer considers adding more sites to the network.
A consortium of Corsair Capital, Standard Life Investments
and the Church of England, one of three competing bidders, could
look to expand the branch network over the long term, the
newspaper said citing sources close to the bidder.
TABLETS BUOY DIXONS
Dixons, the owner of Currys and PC World, is this
week expected to report a 6 percent rise in UK like-for-like
sales for the first quarter, the Sunday Express said.
Mail on Sunday:
20,000 HIGH STREET SHOPS ON THE BRINK OF COLLAPSE
Around 20,000 independent retail businesses are on the brink
of collapse, according to a report to be handed to MPs on
Wednesday, which calls for a radical overhaul of Britain's town
centres.
Recommendations in the report, launched by ex-Wickes boss
Bill Grimsey, include an immediate reverse of a plan to delay a
review of business rates from 2015 to 2017.
FOR SALE: POWER STATION LIGHTING 1.5 MLN HOMES
Severn Power, one of Britain's newest gas-fired power
stations could be sold for up to 500 million pounds ($773.46
million) after it was put on the block by owner Dong Energy.
The Danish firm has hired advisers from Blackstone to find a
buyer, the British newspaper said, citing city sources.
CO-OP CHIEF FACES MPS' CALLS TO CUT 4.6 MLN STG PAY PACKET
Former Co-operative Bank chief Neville Richardson
is expected to face calls from MPs to hand back part of a 4.6
million pound ($7.12 million) pay package earned in his final
year at the crisis-struck bank.
The appearance before the Treasury Select Committee on
Wednesday will be Richardson's first public outing since he left
the bank in 2011.