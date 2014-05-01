UPDATE 1-Canary Wharf security alert ends after controlled explosion

* Police explosion destroys package found outside Barclays

By Freya Berry

LONDON, May 1 A security alert in the Canary Wharf financial district of east London ended after police carried out a controlled explosion in on a package that was found near the headquarters of Barclays bank.

Canary Wharf Group, which runs the property estate, said the incident, during which police cordoned off the area, was over. A London police spokesman told Reuters the incident was non-suspicious.

A bag considered suspect was spotted outside the Barclays building on Thursday morning, Canary Wharf Group said earlier.

Police diverted traffic and workers arriving at their offices. Sniffer dogs were called to the site, according to a Reuters correspondent at the scene.

Pictures from onlookers published on Twitter showed that police deployed a robot to deal with the package.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Alexander Smith, John Stonestreet)