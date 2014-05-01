UPDATE 1-Canary Wharf security alert ends after controlled explosion

* Police explosion destroys package found outside Barclays
* Area cordoned off during alert
* Police says incident was not suspicious
By Freya Berry
LONDON, May 1 A security alert in the Canary
Wharf financial district of east London ended after police
carried out a controlled explosion in on a package that was
found near the headquarters of Barclays bank.
Canary Wharf Group, which runs the property estate, said the
incident, during which police cordoned off the area, was over. A
London police spokesman told Reuters the incident was
non-suspicious.
A bag considered suspect was spotted outside the Barclays
building on Thursday morning, Canary Wharf Group said earlier.
Police diverted traffic and workers arriving at their
offices. Sniffer dogs were called to the site, according to a
Reuters correspondent at the scene.
Pictures from onlookers published on Twitter showed that
police deployed a robot to deal with the package.
(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Alexander Smith, John
Stonestreet)