BAE, Babcock, General Dynamics eye UK defence assets

LONDON, Sept 16 British defence companies BAE Systems and Babcock International and U.S. arms maker General Dynamics have approached the British government about buying the Defence Support Group (DSG) -- its armed forces equipment management unit.

"We have received some early and speculative approaches from a number of companies, including BAE Systems, Babcock and General Dynamics UK," Britain's defence minister Peter Luff said in a written answer to parliament, adding that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was not yet in a position to invite formal expressions of interest in the sale.

"MoD officials have met informally with BAE and Babcock, at the request of the companies, to allow them to explain their interest in the DSG in more detail."

Last year, the British government said it would sell the DSG as part of its strategic defence and security review.

The unit provides maintenance, repair and replacement of equipment ranging from guns to armoured vehicles for the British armed forces, from 12 sites around the country.

It employs 3,000 people and generates revenue of about 200 million pounds ($316 million).

Along with a couple of other defence assets being sold, it is expected to generate in excess of 500 million pounds, said Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton.

The three companies were not immediate available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)