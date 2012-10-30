版本:
2012年 10月 31日

Apache extends maintenance on UK Skene gas field

LONDON Oct 30 Apache Corp extended maintenance at its Skene gas field on Tuesday by two and a half days compared to earlier guidance, and it now lasts from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7.

Production at the Skene field will drop by 0.6 million cubic metres per day during the period of works, a maintenance schedule showed.

