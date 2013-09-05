UK's Theddlethorpe gas terminal to restart Thursday or Friday

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's Theddlethorpe gas terminal is expected to resume output on Thursday or Friday after an unplanned outage earlier in the week, operator ConocoPhillips said in a market note.
The unexpected shutdown of the receiving terminal on Tuesday led to the loss of between 9.5 and 10.7 million cubic metres/day of gas supplies to Britain. That is the terminal's processing capacity.
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook