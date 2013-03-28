ConocoPhillips to shut down North Sea gas fields

LONDON, March 28 ConocoPhillips on Thursday said it will shut down its J-Block gas fields in the UK North Sea for 10-days from April 8 depending on weather conditions, according to a market message.

The company announced a "10 day shutdown commencing approximately 8th April 2013" in a statement on Thursday.

The fields, which include Judy, Joanne, Jade and Jasmine, typically produce between 4.5 million and 5 million cubic metres per day of gas, ConocoPhillips said.