UK's Theddlethorpe gas terminal has unplanned shutdown

BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics files for common stock offering of up to $75 mln
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o1BbaR) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 3 ConocoPhillips said its Theddlethorpe gas terminal in Britain experienced an unplanned outage on Tuesday morning, according to a market note.
The terminal can process 9.5 million to 10.7 million cubic metres per day and the outage happened at 0800 GMT on Tuesday, the company said.
* Appoints Georgina Carnegie as director of company and announces subsequent resignation of Harvey Lim
* Itron Inc - Mark Schmitz, company's executive vice president and chief financial officer will be stepping down