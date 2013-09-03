版本:
UK's Theddlethorpe gas terminal has unplanned shutdown

LONDON, Sept 3 ConocoPhillips said its Theddlethorpe gas terminal in Britain experienced an unplanned outage on Tuesday morning, according to a market note.

The terminal can process 9.5 million to 10.7 million cubic metres per day and the outage happened at 0800 GMT on Tuesday, the company said.

