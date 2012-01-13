Assured Guaranty targets more bond wraps

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Bond insurer Assured Guaranty
Europe has completed the first European monoline wrap in four
years and aims to resurrect a sector engulfed by the sub-prime
financial crisis.
Bond wrapping was big business in the run-up to the crisis,
with various PFI deals in the UK as well as consumer
securitisation deals (such as older non-conforming RMBS)
carrying monoline wraps. The viability of the model, in which
insurers charged for assuming the credit risk on bonds and lent
their ratings to deals, dissolved as mounting sub-prime losses
led to mass downgrades of the monolines.
AGE, which maintains a Aa3/AA- rating, is seeking to carve
out an opportunity for itself and take advantage of the demise
of other wrappers. It replaced fellow monoline Ambac on the
GBP100m Worcestershire Hospital UK PFI and is eyeing more than
50 other projects that are either languishing with very low
ratings tied to the incumbent wrapper, or are not rated at all.
"We've spent a lot of the last two or three years talking
directly to the bondholder market, both sterling and euro,
making sure they understood the financial strength of Assured
Guaranty despite what had happened to the rest of the industry,
who are deeply non-investment-grade," said Dominic Nathan, head
of infrastructure at AGE.
One of the key points emerging from these discussions was
that bondholders felt they had suffered from a lack of
performance updates on unrated bond holdings, such as the
Worcestershire PFI, after Moody's 2009 decision to withdraw
ratings on Ambac deals that had no underlying project rating.
"We took that on board and, working with the Association of
British Insurers, which acted as a facilitator in arranging
various meetings, it gave us a forum to help the bond market
re-engage in this product and let us think about replacing some
of the existing non-investment-grade monolines with ourselves,"
explained Nathan.
AGE presented a shortlist of 10 to 12 issues to bondholders,
who selected the Worcestershire deal as a test case in what was
essentially a leap of faith.
"Both we and the bondholders went into the deal not knowing
the rating or the credit quality of the deal, and the
bondholders effectively decided that regardless of the
underlying credit quality they would be better off with an
Assured Guaranty wrap and would pay for that," said Alex
Campbell, director of infrastructure at AGE.
NEW MODEL
This is a departure from the old monoline model in which issuers
paid the fees, but investors appeared so keen to get the new
wrap and rating, which Moody's applied, that they paid AGE's fee
through a 30bp coupon reduction to 5.57% from 5.87%.
An analyst away from the project believed that the decision
would have been a straightforward one, as the 30bp cost would be
more than offset by a reduction in capital charges associated
with a highly rated deal and that they would establish a line of
communication with AGE and Moody's.
"It is a huge milestone for the market as Solvency II
discourages long-term investment for low-rated bonds.
Transferring the credit risk to a Double A rated category has a
significant impact on the amount of capital that has to be held
against it," said Campbell.
AGE is now seeking to employ this template for repeat
business, possibly scaling up to issues GBP400m to GBP500m in
size.
"It's a very important step for issuers, evidencing that
bondholders do value the wrap, despite what has happened in the
industry," added Nathan.
The insurer argues that the replacement wrap scheme will
have wider benefits than just placating existing investors
lumbered with unrated or low-rated bonds.
"We really are seeing the evidence of commercial project
finance banks pulling back from long-term lending, and believe
we will be the most cost-effective solution for financing 25 to
30-year infrastructure projects while helping solve the problem
of investors not liking certain types of industry or rating
risk," argued Nathan.
AGE has a sizeable target, estimating that in the 10 years
preceding the sub-prime crisis around GBP24.2bn of
infrastructure bond and loan transactions were completed, of
which GBP6.8bn is already wrapped by AGE.