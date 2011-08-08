Goldman Sachs upholds bullish view on UK gas, LNG

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 8 Goldman Sachs on Monday upheld its long-term bullish outlook on UK gas and LNG prices despite deteriorating macro indicators caused by the continuing debt crises in the United States and eurozone.
The bank recommends a long position in UK NBP fourth-quarter 2012 contracts on the back of tightening global LNG markets restricting supplies to the UK.
"We expect a continued tightening of global LNG markets to lead to a reconnection between spot prices and oil-indexed prices in Europe," Goldman analysts said in a research note.
It foresees winter 2012/13 gas prices climbing above oil-indexed levels during the peak demand period, adding that the re-convergence is not currently priced into the forward curve.
European utilities pay a fixed, oil-linked rate for gas supplied under long-term contracts with Russia and Norway.
But the gap between UK and European oil-linked gas prices has widened out in the last few weeks.
Warming weather and improved supplies pushed UK spot prices lower on Friday, completing a week of daily falls, which widening the spread to the oil-indexed contract price to about 25 pence per therm.
That's the widest spread since September 2010, according to Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: