Goldman Sachs upholds bullish view on UK gas, LNG

LONDON Aug 8 Goldman Sachs on Monday upheld its long-term bullish outlook on UK gas and LNG prices despite deteriorating macro indicators caused by the continuing debt crises in the United States and eurozone.

The bank recommends a long position in UK NBP fourth-quarter 2012 contracts on the back of tightening global LNG markets restricting supplies to the UK.

"We expect a continued tightening of global LNG markets to lead to a reconnection between spot prices and oil-indexed prices in Europe," Goldman analysts said in a research note.

It foresees winter 2012/13 gas prices climbing above oil-indexed levels during the peak demand period, adding that the re-convergence is not currently priced into the forward curve.

European utilities pay a fixed, oil-linked rate for gas supplied under long-term contracts with Russia and Norway.

But the gap between UK and European oil-linked gas prices has widened out in the last few weeks.

Warming weather and improved supplies pushed UK spot prices lower on Friday, completing a week of daily falls, which widening the spread to the oil-indexed contract price to about 25 pence per therm.

That's the widest spread since September 2010, according to Deutsche Bank.

